Floods in Kandia valley: Rehab of road, pedestrian bridges begins in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The Upper Kohistan administration on Monday started rehabilitation of roads and pedestrian bridges washed away in recent flash floods in the Kandia valley of the district.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved Rs5 billion for blacktopping of this main artery which links the Kandia valley with Karakoram Highway. Till the start of execution of the project we are building alternative portions to facilitate locals,” Irfanullah, the deputy commissioner of Upper Kohistan, told reporters.

He said that a major portion of the Kandia Road was either washed away or inundated by the Kandia River, which runs parallel to it.

“I have visited the valley and seen locals living without basic roads and other infrastructure. Three girls, two of them sisters, drowned in Kandia River after a bridge collapsed,” Irfanullah recalled.

He said that locals were taking flour and other essential commodities to homes on their backs after walking long distances from difficult mountainous areas.

The official said the government was yet to release Rs5 billion to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority for the blacktopping of that main artery but the district administration started construction of the inundated portions of the road and install six pedestrian bridges with the help of the Water and Power Development Authority.

“I have proposed changes to this road to KPHA from lower to a higher altitude to ensure this safety even amid floods as this artery has been washed away multiple times since 2010,” he added.

The official said that the provincial secretary of the Relief Department was taking interest in addressing problems faced by the people of Kandia to avoid food scarcity in the valley.