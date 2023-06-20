Tribesmen seek end to coalmine demarcation dispute

PESHAWAR: The elders of the Sunikhel tribe on Monday asked the authorities concerned to help resolve the dispute over the demarcation of coalmine in Dara Adamkhel.

Speaking at a press conference here, the Sunikhel tribe elders said they had a dispute with Akhorwal tribe over the demarcation of a coalmine in Dara Adamkhel.

They asked the officials of the Mineral Department to help resolve the dispute between the members of the two tribes.

Maulana Abdul Waheed, chairman of Sunikhel Ulema Council, along with other representatives of Sunikhel tribe were present.

The members of the Sunikhel tribe said that they had a dispute with the members of the Akorwal tribe over the demarcation of the coalmine. They alleged that their rivals had occupied their area when they stopped going to the mountain range for security reasons.

The elders said that the dispute had claimed several lives when members of the two tribes traded fire, urging the relevant authorities to help end the dispute to avoid bloodshed.