Seminar speakers say merged districts under-financed

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar here on Monday complained that the promises about the provision of funds to the merged districts largely remained unfulfilled.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department had organised the seminar to achieve consensus to address the financing requirements of the merged areas, said a handout.

It said the burden had been left to KP despite the importance of mainstreaming the merged areas.

The seminar, held in Peshawar, brought together key government stakeholders, politicians, and provincial cabinet members for a dialogue on the under-financing experienced by the merged areas and the possible short and long-term solutions. In his opening remarks, KP Finance Secretary Muhammad Ayaz emphasized the need for a discourse on pursuing an equitable financial share for the merged areas in the National Financial Commission (NFC) Award.

He highlighted the federal government’s development promise to the merged areas under the Accelerated Implementation Programme, saying though it was a significant step in the right direction, the fund releases under the AIP had dwindled over time.

Dr Musharraf Rasool Cyan, a member of the KP NFC, in his presentation, said that since the merger, the promised sum of Rs100 billion per year was not provided while the releases against budgets also fell short of what was allocated, depriving residents of these areas of their constitutional rights.

For the merged areas, under the AIP, a sum of Rs30 billion was allocated this year, of which only Rs3 billion had been released as the financial year ends, he added.

He said that the current NFC award was decided before the merger when the population of the province was five million less than the current figures.

Concluding the discussion, Himayatullah Khan, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Finance, Energy and Power, reiterated the need to raise the issue of pursuing the due NFC share for the development of the merged areas on various forums.

He called for collaboration between the political leadership and the bureaucracy as well as academia and the media to build public opinion and fulfill the promises made to people of the merged areas at the time of the merger.

A veteran politician Farhatullah Babar, Qaumi Watan Party provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Sherpao, KP’s caretaker Minister for Excise and Taxation Manzoor Afridi, and caretaker Minister for Local Government Swal Nazir and others attended the seminar.