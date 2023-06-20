Police hold open court

Rawalpindi:Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Operations Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi under Punjab government’s open door policy, held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) here on Monday at Police Lines Headquarters to address the grievances of the people.
According to a police spokesman, the SSP Operations issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit a detailed report on the complaints submitted by the citizens in ‘Khuli Kutchery’.
The SSP on the complaints of the citizens also sought a report from In charge Complaint Cell about ineffective action by Police Officers concerned on the applications submitted by the citizens.
