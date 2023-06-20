CDA installs floodlights at cricket grounds

Islamabad:The civic agency has decided to install floodlights at four cricket grounds to promote sports activities in the federal capital.

According to the details, the floodlights will be installed at Shalimar Cricket Ground, Marghzar Cricket Ground, National Cricket Ground, and Diamond Cricket Ground. The civic agency will make efforts to get the private sector involved in it and if it never happens then its board will allocate funds for this project that is part of the bigger plan to promote sports activities among people especially youngsters who always become active participants whenever any sports event is held in the capital city.

It has also planned to upgrade the sports grounds of Islamabad in collaboration with the private sector. The CDA's Director General Sports and Culture, the Director Municipal Administration, and the Chief Landscape Architect will make plans and sort out modalities for this purpose.

The basic purpose behind the upgradation of these grounds is to provide sports facilities to the residents of all sectors. The plan to develop a Sports Enclave in Shah Allah Dita is also being pursued and it will feature various sports facilities for tourists, including; rock climbing, volleyball, cricket, and zipline. The sports complex will be built on the 300-kanal land allotted for environmental and health activities in the area.

Since the arrival of the summer, the federal capital is facing power loadshedding and it is yet not clear how the civic agency with deal with the issue of a smooth supply of electricity to those grounds where floodlights will be installed.

An official has said, "The promotion of sports activities in the city is one of our top priorities and we are making efforts to provide people with opportunities to take part in sports events."