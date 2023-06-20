Five arrested

Rawalpindi:Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police recovered a pistol from Ilyas. Similarly, Sadiqabad police held Osama and recovered a pistol from his possession. While, Westridge police recovered a pistol from Hassan. Following operation, Morgah police nabbed Naeem and recovered a pistol.

Saddar Barooni police netted Zahoor and recovered a pistol. SSP (Operations) appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be taken against illegal arms holders without any discrimination.