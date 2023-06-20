Canada supports initiatives inspiring young women

Islamabad:A documentary-drama on a Chitrali girls’ ice hockey team was screened at the Serena Hotel here with Canadian diplomat Amanda DeSadeleer hailing the initiative as an inspiration for young women to excel in life.

"Hopefully, the journey of these young girls will inspire people worldwide by showcasing how they have grown into confident and successful women, both on and off the ice," First Secretary for Political and Public Affairs at the High Commission of Canada Amanda DeSadeleer said during Minahil's screening. She said the project jointly executed by the High Commission of Canada and Serena Hotels was meant to support the empowerment of rural communities and promote inclusivity and gender equality by inspiring positive change for environment conservation through such collaborations, and unite supporters of gender equality, sports enthusiasts, and champions of women’s empowerment.

CEO of Serena Hotels (South and Central Asia) Aziz Boolani said the stories like Manahil's should be highlighted internationally to promote Pakistani women "positively and proactively," especially in adventure sports. "Minahil serves as a testament to the potential of Pakistani women, particularly in adventure sports, and showcases their positive and proactive contributions to society," he said. He said the Serena Hotels had actively supported women in sports through sponsorships and would continue doing so.

Wajahat Malik, the filmmaker behind Minahil, advocated inspiring narratives and acts encouraging positive change. The event brought together supporters of gender equality, sports enthusiasts, and advocates for women's empowerment.

Minahil, the fourth edition of the High Commission of Canada and Serena Hotels' joint initiative, chronicled the journey of the Booni Girls ice hockey team, highlighting their unwavering determination and the transformative power of inclusion and gender equality. It served as a powerful reminder that human rights are universal and that women's rights deserve unwavering attention.