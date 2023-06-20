Post-Eid cleanliness awareness camp held

Rawalpindi:The social mobilisation and communication team of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Sunday organised an Eidul Azha cleanliness awareness camp at UC 30, Chowk Chah Sultan as part of a special sanitation campaign before Eid.

The teams distributed awareness pamphlets among the people and asked them to not throw garbage openly and especially on the occasion of Eidul Azha. He asked the residents to dump the sacrificed animal’s waste and trash in the bins.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Rana Sajid Safdar has said that as many as 14 waste collection points would be set up in Rawalpindi city on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

He said, "RWMC will remove around 10,000 tons of entrails and offal of the slaughtered animals in Rawal and Potohar town areas to keep the areas clean during Eidul Azha.” Around 4,000 sanitary workers would be deployed during the drive while around 450 vehicles including dumpers, mini dumpers, handcarts, and compactors would also participate in the special drive to remove the remains from every nook and corner of the city.