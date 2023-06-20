25,000 trees planted at Margalla Avenue

Islamabad:As many as 25,000 trees have so far been planted at the Margalla Avenue and the civic agency is putting in its all-out efforts to ensure their maximum survival rate against all odds.

According to the details, a number of tree plantation campaigns were launched to plant trees at the Margalla Avenue and now the civic agency has made another plan to plant 25,000 more trees in coming monsoon season. The plantation of 50,000 trees will certainly give a green look to this one of the major arteries of the federal capital but their good survival rate is necessary otherwise all this effort can go in vain.

The grown-up trees uprooted from the Margallah Avenue have been shifted to Ahmad Faraz Road and other locations of the capital city. The human rights commission, under the Federal Law and Human Rights Ministry, directed the civic agency to use machinery to transplant trees up to 14 inches in diameter rather than fell them. The official documents showed that the plan was made to plant a total of 5,000 saplings; 3,000 shrubs and 25,000 ground covers along the corridor of the multi-billion Margalla Avenue.