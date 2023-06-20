Authorities directed to complete Kutchery Chowk project swiftly

Rawalpindi: Commissio­ner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Monday inspected Kutchery Chowk project and directed the authorities concerned to complete the project as soon as possible.

The commissioner visited all four sides of the Chowk and reviewed the project as the work has been started. The people’s demand to expand Kutchery Chowk project is being fulfilled, he said adding, this is a very important project for the citizens. The aim of the project is to ease the traffic flow and save the public from congestion, he added.

After completion of this project, the citizens would not face any problem regarding traffic in the coming years, the Commissioner said and informed that additional lines would be constructed for Jhelum and Service Roads. The project would be completed as soon as possible to facilitate the citizens, he added. Kutchery Chowk point is the main intersection of the town as traffic enters Rawalpindi city from Kutchery Chowk, the Commissioner said. Completion of this project would help implement the traffic management program to regulate heavy traffic load and the motorists would not face any kind of problem while crossing the intersection, Commissioner added. The officers of Rawalpindi Development Authority, Nespak and other departments concerned were present on this occasion.