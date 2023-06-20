Stricter regulation of pharma education, practice in the offing

Islamabad:The pharmacy regulator has decided to consult with stakeholders on the proposed legislation for stricter regulation of pharmaceutical learning and practice in the country.

The broad-based consultation will help serve the profession of preparing and dispensing medicines, according to the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan. Senator Mushtaq Ahmad of the Jamaat-i-Islami came up with a bill lately insisting that drastic amendments to the five-decade-old law on pharmacy are direly needed.

He said the Pharmacy Act was enforced in 1967 to meet shortages of qualified pharmacists as only the University of Punjab and the University of Karachi offered pharmacy courses, but the number of educational institutions producing pharmacy graduates and technicians had grown to almost 100 and 200, there was a dire need for drastic amendments to that law.

"Amendments to the Act are proposed to streamline and standardise pharmacy education in the country to produce professionally skilled human resources, provide recognition to qualified pharmacists as well as opportunities for the postgraduate specialised diplomas programme to flourish their skills, and prohibit the unchecked and substandard pharmacy education programmes with vibrant recognition procedures and prohibitions," he said.

The pharmacy council, which met with its president, director-general (health) Dr. Baseer Khan Achakzai, in the chair, also decided to categorise private colleges and universities offering the pharmacy degree course Pharm D on the basis of their faculty and facilities saying the initiative will improve the quality of pharmacy education. It also agreed that educational institutions not adopting the prescribed learning standards would be fined.

The regulator also examined a report by its Pharm D Curriculum Committee on the latest developments in the pharmacy sector and recommended graduate curriculum changes to ensure that pharmacy learning is relevant, comprehensive, and in line with international standards.

It was given a presentation by Omar Akhlaq Bhutta, an associate director (pharmacy) at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, on the importance of clinical pharmacists in hospital settings. He advocated the inclusion and recognition of clinical pharmacists in the Pharm D curriculum prompting the PCP to appreciate his proposals and promise to "explore ways to incorporate his valuable insights into the curriculum to better equip future pharmacists."

The participants called for better collaboration with the National University of Medical Sciences to improve the quality of pharmacy education in the country and said the accreditation process for NUMS courses would be streamlined for their alignment with the PCP's quality benchmarks. During a discussion on enrolment for pharmacy graduate and technician programmes, it promised to make the admission process more "accessible and efficient" to encourage youth to pursue careers in the pharmaceutical field.

Considering the "evolving nature" of the Pharm D programme, the PCP agreed to extend study periods to let students "have ample time to acquire the necessary knowledge and skills to become competent pharmacy professionals." In a move for the welfare of its former employees, it approved the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan Employees' Pension Bylaws, 2023, to provide them with improved pension benefits and security for their post-retirement years.