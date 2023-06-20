LCWU honours over 100 faculty members

LAHORE:The Lahore College for Women University's Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) held its prestigious Research Productivity Awards ceremony to honour faculty members who have made exceptional contributions to the field of research and innovation.

The awards, covering the years 2021 and 2022, celebrated the outstanding publications, projects, and patents achieved by over 100 faculty members. During the ceremony, LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza expressed her appreciation for the remarkable dedication and exemplary performance of the faculty members. She acknowledged that their hard work and unwavering commitment had significantly contributed to the university's rise in national and international rankings. LCWU remains dedicated to providing a supportive and conducive environment for faculty members to pursue groundbreaking research and innovation, thereby strengthening Pakistan's position as a hub of knowledge creation and technological advancement, Dr Mirza added. Dr Aqsa Shabbir, ORIC Director, shared that LCWU has experienced a tremendous surge in quality publications, projects, and international collaborations.