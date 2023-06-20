Workshop, photo walk on heritage promotion

LAHORE:The Little Art, a non–profit organisation, conducted an insightful informative workshop on heritage promotion followed by a photo walk on historical monuments of the city. The workshop on heritage and photography was organised at Aangun – Centre for Learning and Culture and photo walk was held on the following day.

The project provided a unique platform to young individuals aged 13-35 to engage with photography and heritage through an inspiring mentoring programme.

The participants of the photo walk, including youth and children were also taken to a tour of top heritage sites including Shalamar Garden, Lahore Fort and Badshahi Mosque. The photo walk helped the young photographers to explore the intricate relationship between culture, history and visual storytelling.

The Little Art conducted the programme in collaboration with Walled City of Lahore Authority, Tasveer Ghar, The Tinkers' Collective and Auqaf Department which provided access and permissions to Badshahi Mosque.

The selected photos of the walk with outstanding works will be featured in an exhibition later on. This exhibition will also serve as a platform to recognise and celebrate their artistic achievements besides raising awareness about the significance of heritage preservation. The Little Art is working with Unesco through its World Heritage Volunteers Initiative. The World Heritage Volunteer Initiative was launched in 2008 to encourage young people to undertake concrete actions and play an active role in the protection, preservation and promotion of world heritage. Rabbania Shirjeel and Shoaib Iqbal, two accomplished artists with extensive experience in photography, conducted the project.