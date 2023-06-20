Livestock Extension DG visits cattle markets

Livestock (Extension) Director General Dr Iqbal Shahid visited different cattle markets on Monday, which have been set up in the provincial capital for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals, and reviewed the arrangements.
According to official sources here, he also visited check-posts, established to protect animals from ticks.
The DG also checked presence of staff, availability of medicines and arrangements related to cattle markets.
Dr Iqbal Shahid directed the operation managers of cattle markets to ensure proper arrangements in the markets. Livestock Lahore Division Director and Additional Deputy Directors also accompanied the DG.
The DG visited Shahpur Kanjran, NFC Bahria Town, LDA Avenue-I and Pine Avenue cattle markets.
LAHORE:Director Small Mines Punjab Capt Arshad Manzoor has said that Khushab district is a very important district in...
LAHORE:Columnist and poet, Sadia Qureshi’s book ‘Kia Log Thae!’ was launched here on Monday.The book is a...
LAHORE:Lahore Press Club and National Press Club Islamabad have praised the initiative of the caretaker Punjab...
LAHORE:Cooperation between China and Pakistan on dairy industry and multifarious demands for high quality dairy...
LAHORE:The Lahore College for Women University's Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation held its...
LAHORE:The Little Art, a non–profit organisation, conducted an insightful informative workshop on heritage promotion...