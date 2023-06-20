Wardag wants resolving issues through consensus

LAHORE:Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Central President Rehmat Khan Wardag has said the only solution to steer the country out of crisis lies in the gathering of political leadership on one forum and chalk out strategy to combat the troubles faced by Pakistan.

In an interaction with media persons on Monday, Rehmat Khan Wardag said that before the elections, consensus should be developed among all political and religious parties over dialogue in which everyone should participate while leaving his personal egos aside and merely focusing on issues confronted by Pakistan and strengthening the democratic system. He further said that the business class was already facing difficulties, while some government departments, through their corrupt practices, were further looting the capitalists who pay their taxes regularly and honestly.

He claimed that an excise inspector had stolen ethanol worth over Rs10 million from his tankers near Rahim Yar Khan on the motorway. He said that he had written to the prime minister, Punjab chief minister, many officers, including the DG Excise, but failed to get justice.

He said that the unfortunate thing is that democratic governments have failed to provide justice, that's why all eyes are set on the army chief. He appealed to the army chief to take steps to solve the problems of traders.