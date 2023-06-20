Scattered rain likely

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.
The City also received light and scattered shower early Monday while gusty winds were also reported, which has reduced the humidity level in the provincial metropolis.
Met officials said seasonal low lied over west Balochistan and adjoining areas while a shallow westerly wave was present over Kashmir and adjoining areas. They predicted that very hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country during day time. However, Dust/thunderstorm-rain was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Punjab and Kashmir.
Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Mangla, DG Khan, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Noorpur Thal, Joharabad, Peshawar, Bacha Khan, Cherat, Bannu, Rawalakot, Kotli, Garhi Dupatta and Khuzdar.
Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu and Nokundi where mercury reached 47°C, while in Lahore, it was 39.3°C and minimum was 24.2°C.
