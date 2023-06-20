Naqvi orders supplying angioplasty guiding catheters in PIC ICU

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) to assess the medical facilities provided to cardiac patients.

He spoke to patients and their attendants in the emergency wards to gather information about the available medical services, with a specific focus on the availability of bypass and angiography facilities. During his inspection, Mohsin Naqvi took note of the shortage of angioplasty guiding catheters at the PIC and directed the health secretary to ensure their availability. Furthermore, the chief minister also inspected the primary angiography facilities for cardiac patients and observed the arrangements made for maintaining cleanliness. He acknowledged the dedicated efforts of doctors and paramedics who continue to provide exemplary service despite the overwhelming demand. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his commitment to further enhancing the treatment facilities and mentioned that the health secretary has been directed to address the shortage of angioplasty guiding catheters in the ICU.

CM calls another cabinet meeting today

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has called the 18th meeting of the Punjab Cabinet today (Tuesday). The meeting will be held in the afternoon in the committee room of the Chief Minister's Office. The agendas of various departments will be considered in the meeting. Provincial ministers, advisers, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and related officials will participate in the meeting.