CITY PULSE

Kya Yeh Taraqqi Hai?

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Zahabia Khozema. Titled ‘Kya Yeh Taraqqi Hai? Tumharey Liye Ya Humarey Liye?’, the show will run at the gallery until July 4. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

Young Directors Theatre Festival

The National Academy of Performing Arts is holding ‘Young Directors Theatre Festival’. The event will be held at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Theatre until June 25. Contact 0315-4560220 for more information.