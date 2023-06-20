Sir Syed University VC praises Education Expo

KARACHI: Inspired by the vision of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys Association (AMUOBA) established Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) in 1994 to pursue the philosophy of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan to promote scientific education.

Higher education and technology are essential factors for the growth and survival of nations. In today's era, no nation can develop without these essential elements. In the present scenario, we need to take full advantage of modern education and technology to join the ranks of developed countries and provide better modern academic facilities to students.

Those countries adopting modern technology are at a leading position in development. Every day some new technology is being introduced. The youth of Pakistan is very talented and intelligent.

They are a promising and shining future for Pakistan. Equipping the young generation with modern and scientific education is the hallmark of our bright future. Besides focusing on academic activities, new vistas of knowledge and research must also be explored. We need to provide platforms where our youth can grow and flourish.

Jang Group is an important media group in Pakistan, which has provided this platform to youth in the form of regular educational expo. The News Education Expo is organized every year under the auspices of this group. The event is being held since 2008 and the recent Education Expo was the 16th attempt in this series. I heartily congratulate Jang Group for organizing such a remarkable Education Expo.