Plea allowed for registration of FIR against four cops

A sessions court has ordered the police to record the statement of a citizen seeking the registration of an FIR against police officials for allegedly entering his house illegally, and to act in accordance with the law.

Additional Sessions Judge (East) Muhammad Mehboob Awan directed the relevant senior superintendent of police (SSP) to ensure that applicant Gul Ahmed’s statement is recorded by the Korangi Industrial Area (KIA) police verbatim against the proposed accused strictly in accordance with the law.

“Surprisingly, to cover up the misconduct attributed towards police officials (proposed accused) by way of illegally entering the private dwelling of the applicant in uniform / plain clothes and using official vehicle SPC-513, the officials have taken diverging pleas viz. service of 160 CrPC notice upon the petitioner, and production of FIR No. 45/2021,” the judge observed.

“Such a defence plea does not provide shelter to the proposed accused for the reasons that a notice cannot be served by a team of police officials, and the old FIR virtually does not even provide room for the proposed accused to jump over the walls of the applicant without any legal authorisation in terms of the warrants issued by a court.”

The judge noted that an enquiry officer, DSP Investigation-III Korangi, who conducted a probe into the applicant’s accusations, overlooked these facts while furnishing his findings on the matter.

“Thus, it is conspicuous that the police officials / proposed accused have illegally trespassed the house of the applicant for no justifiable cause; therefore, cognisable offence has been made out.”

The applicant, through his lawyer Liaquat Ali Khan Gabol, alleged that four police officials — station house officer of the women police station (East), Shazia, and constables Nazish, Shoaib and Sajjad — illegally entered his house and looted Rs880,000 in cash, four tola gold and other valuables.

The counsel said the enquiry officer appointed by the court had recorded the statements of the four proposed accused, who claimed that they had gone to his client’s residence to serve a court notice. However, he added, no copy of such a notice had been placed on record.

The enquiry officer also failed to record the statement of an eyewitness to save the skin of the police officials, Gabol claimed. The court was pleaded to order the KIA police to lodge an FIR against the proposed accused.