Siddiqui asks CEC to reconsider decision to freeze voter lists

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in a letter to the chief election commissioner (CEC) has asked for reconsidering its decision to freeze voter lists until the announcement of a schedule for the next general election.

In his letter, he has drawn the attention of the chief election commissioner toward the published advertisement regarding the closing date for the registration, correction, and transfer of votes, which is July 13, 2023.

“First of all, in the recently conducted 7the National Census, millions of new voters have been registered; consequently, the closure of the voter lists without summation of newly added youth in population would not only mean denying them their rights to vote but also Pakistan from true representation.”

Siddiqui said that the untimely freezing of voters lists without the announcement of an election schedule raised serious questions about the fairness and transparency of the upcoming general election. In this regard, he said, the MQM-P demanded immediate revocation of the decision of freezing the voters lists till the election schedule is announced.