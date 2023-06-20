Alleged robber killed, another two held in encounter

An alleged robber was killed in a police encounter while two accomplices, including one injured suspect, were apprehended during the early hours of Monday in the Ahsanabad area, falling within the jurisdiction of the Site Super Highway Industrial Area police station.

According to SHO Aurangzeb Khattak, the three suspects, identified as Altaf, Farooq, and Wali Liaquat, were robbing a citizen named Jahangir when the police reached the scene upon receiving information. The situation escalated when the suspects, cornered by the police, resorted to opening fire and attempted to flee the scene.

In retaliation, the officers returned fire, successfully apprehending all three suspects. Unfortunately, during the exchange of gunfire, one of the robbers, identified as Altaf, sustained fatal injuries. The injured suspect, Farooq, was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment in police custody. The law enforcers managed to seize two pistols, two stolen mobile phones, and a sum of 18,000 rupees in cash from the possession of the arrested individuals. SHO Khattak further stated that the police were in the process of gathering the criminal records of the suspects to ascertain their involvement in other criminal activities.

In a separate incident, the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police managed to apprehend three suspects involved in robbing cattle market traders, after a fierce encounter. The operation took place near Rashid Minhas Road, resulting in the arrest of two injured suspects, Imran and Abdul Sattar.

Two other accomplices managed to escape initially, but later, the police apprehended Mehboob Rehman from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The gang, believed to be comprising six members, including two women, hailed from Punjab. The police said that the arrested suspects employed a deceptive tactic during their criminal activities. They would drop off the female members of their gang before committing crime. Afterwards, they would use a motorcycle to escape, often placing the girls on the vehicle to mislead law enforcement authorities.

Further investigations revealed that just four days ago, the gang had snatched a staggering sum of 2.1 million rupees from a businessman in the jurisdiction of the Aziz Bhatti police station. Additionally, on the same day, the suspects were involved in another robbery, where they stole 400,000 rupees, also in the Aziz Bhatti area. The gang is suspected of being involved in extortion activities as well.

Two cops injured

Two policemen were injured during an attack by drunken persons in Naimat Khan Colony in Federal B Area on Monday. Constable Pervaiz Khan and Constable Hamad Shaikh were patrolling the area on a motorcycle when they were ambushed by a group of intoxicated individuals. The attackers targeted the officers, leaving them injured and in need of immediate medical assistance. The policemen were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. They were both posted at the Azizabad police station.

However, the police claimed that the two had actually been dispatched on a raid against drug dealers in the area when the situation escalated unexpectedly. As the police arrived at the scene, they encountered a hostile crowd that began pelting stones at them. The unprovoked attack involved more than 50 assailants. The officers were significantly outnumbered and unable to defend themselves adequately, leading to their injuries. In response to the attack, law enforcement authorities apprehended three suspects.