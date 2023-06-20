PMLN relieves Miftah Ismail, Shah Muhammad Shah of party positions

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Monday relieved former finance minister Miftah Ismail and Shah Muhammad Shah of their party positions after chief organizer Maryam Nawaz expressed her concerns over their alleged bad performance.
Ismail was secretary general for the Sindh chapter while Shah was president of the party, said Sindh PMLN deputy secretary Khawaja Adnan on Monday.
He said the party in this regard had not issued notifications, but they had received verbal instructions from the central leadership.
The PMLN had also not issued show-cause notices to Ismail and Shah, he said, adding that the party was considering appointing an Urdu-speaking industrialist as its Sindh president.
Ismail joined the party in 2011. During the 2013 general election, he served as a member of the election strategy team and the manifesto committee of the PMLN.
In 2017, he was one of the finance advisers to then prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. In 2018, Ismail for the first time took the oath as federal minister for finance. He remained the federal finance minister until May 31, 2018.
He was reappointed to the position in 2022 but resigned in September of the same year, paving the way for the return of Ishaq Dar on 19 June, 2023.
Kya Yeh Taraqqi Hai?The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Zahabia Khozema. Titled ‘Kya...
KARACHI: Inspired by the vision of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys Association established Sir...
An anti-terrorism court has awarded 25-year imprisonment to a man in a case pertaining to an armed assault on...
A sessions court has ordered the police to record the statement of a citizen seeking the registration of an FIR...
Minority rights activists and members of civil society organisations at a consultation on Monday expressed concern...
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in a letter to the chief election commissioner has...