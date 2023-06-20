SHC moved against Karachi mayor’s election

A petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court, seeking declaration of the election of Murtaza Wahab as Karachi mayor by the election commission as unconstitutional on the ground that he is not a chosen representative of the people.

Petitioner Mohammad Amir Khan said the Sindh government introduced an amendment to the local government laws after the second phase of the local government elections in the province and allowed an unelected person to contest the election for the mayor and deputy mayor of the metropolitan and district corporations, which he said was against the spirit of the constitution and the local government laws.

The petitioner’s counsel Tariq Mansoor submitted that the impugned amendment and a notification for the appointment of mayor issued by the ECP was issued against the objectives resolution, constitutional commandments and constitutional limitations and it was therefore tantamount to as prima facie colourable legislation with a predetermined mindset during the LG election process.

He said the amendment could not be enforced retrospectively when the second phase of the local bodies elections had been completed. He submitted that the Sindh Assembly and its members’ legislative competence was not absolute but was subservient, correlated, and subjective by virtue of their constitutional oath to the mandatory compliance with the basic scheme and architecture of the framers of the constitution and objectives resolution in particular.

The court was requested to declare the amendment to Section 18-B in the local government law as well as the election of mayor and appointment of Wahab as mayor as unlawful and unconstitutional.