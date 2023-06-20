Oath-taking deserves condemnation, not greetings, says Naeem

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) boycotted the Karachi mayor’s oath-taking ceremony on Monday in protest against what the party terms rigging in all the phases of the local government elections.

The party has also demanded the constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT) over the missing union committee (UC) chairmen belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who did not show up at the mayoral election paving the way for the victory of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) mayor and deputy mayor candidates, Murtaza Wahab and Salman Abdullah Murad respectively.

Addressing a press conference at the Idara Noor-e-Haq on Monday, the Karachi JI headquarters, the party’s Karachi chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, said the local government elections in Karachi had exposed the true face of the PPP, Sindh government and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He maintained that the mayoral election in Karachi was based on fraud and deception, and so the oath-taking of Wahab and Murad merited condemnation instead of greetings.

He said 35 million residents of Karachi were deprived of their mandate on the basis of a fake mayoral election.

Claiming that the local government elections were rigged, Rehman said that according to forms 11 obtained by the JI, the party had won over 100 UCs, which should have translated into some 160 seats in the City Council after elections on the reserved seats.

He alleged that returning officers posted by the PPP government in Sindh played a nefarious role in rigging the elections. The PPP and ECP had become synonymous, he said, adding that the ECP took notice of the six UCs in District West but could not take the logical action and it seemed that at the end, the commission read out a decision drafted by the PPP and bestowed the seats to the ruling party in the name of recounting.

He said that despite all the rigging, gerrymandering and confusion created by the PPP with the help of the ECP, the JI had managed to surface as the single largest party of Karachi both in terms of popular votes and number of constituencies, but the PPP in collaboration with the ECP snatched 14 UCs from the party.

He said the UCs in Karachi were the worst example of gerrymandering as some of them comprised 7,000 to 15,000 voters, whereas, others had as many as 45,000 voters.

The Karachi JI emir said the ECP postponed the local government elections four times at the behest of the PPP.

He added that soon after the January 15 local government polls, PPP stalwarts had started to claim that they were in contact with the PTI’s elected UC chairmen, and several PTI and JI chairmen would choose to be absence from the mayoral election. Such statements of PPP leaders were liable to defection clauses of the rules and regulations for the local government, Rehman asserted.

He demanded that the judiciary constitute a JIT comprising all intelligence agencies to ascertain the truth behind the 31 missing UC chairmen of the PTI.

Rehman said that according to media reports, those UC chairmen were abducted and kept under surveillance by the Special Security Unit of the Sindh police in two different locations. He added that he was not making any claim about the involvement of money to buy conscience of those PTI chairmen but the track record of the PPP validated the impression that it used both carrot and stick to obtain its desired result.

He said that the PPP also chose to go for an unconstitutional legislation, which had also earlier been introduced by a dictator to open the doors of the mayoral office to a non-elected person.

He announced that the JI would hold a protest on June 23 outside the ECP office in Islamabad. He asked how the ECP would hold free and fair general elections across the country when it had totally failed to hold free and fair local government elections in Karachi.

Implying that the PPP was a party of feudal lords, he cited examples of brutal torture and humiliation of a man in front of his mother in Ghotki and the brutal murder of journalist Nazim Jhokio, for which a PPP legislator had to reach an out-of-court settlement.