Elected local govt leaders to be fully empowered irrespective of political affiliations: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has held out the assurance that all the newly constituted municipal towns in Karachi will be fully empowered irrespective of the political affiliation of their newly elected leadership in order to enable them to serve their residents.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, he appealed to all the political quarters to work collectively for serving Karachi.

Answering a question regarding the ongoing tussle between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) against the backdrop of the recently held Karachi mayor election, Memon maintained that the PPP had friendly ties with all the political parties, including the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, and the JI was no exception to it.

To the allegations levelled by the JI leadership that the PPP had kidnapped some voters to ensure the victory of its candidate in the mayoral election, the information minister said JI Emir Sirajul Haq was an honourable senior citizen and the PPP never believed in using coercive means against its political opponents.

He claimed that the JI had never come into power during a democratic regime. He recalled that the JI emir had served as the finance minister of one of the provinces of Pakistan during the undemocratic regime of Pervez Musharraf.

The Sindh information minister said the JI had been unduly opposing the PPP on Karachi’s mayoral issue in line with its violent and turbulent past. He advised the JI to accept its defeat in the local government elections in the city and work collectively in the best interest of Karachi.

“The leadership of our party has given the direction to work collectively with all the concerned quarters for the good of Karachi,” said Memon.

He claimed that the JI had secured seats in the local government elections in Karachi because of the boycott announced by the MQM-P.

Memon said he had seen a news item containing the announcement that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had ordered reserving special funds to the tune of Rs25 billion for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims in Sindh. “We fully welcome this development if this news is true,” he said.

He urged the prime minister to honour the commitments he had made with the people of Sindh during his visits to the province.

Memon informed the media that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali had highlighted the cause of helping out Sindh’s flood victims at every relevant forum.

He alleged that massive injustice had been done to Sindh during the past regime of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. “After the formation of the present Pakistan Democratic Movement’s government in the Centre, we requested the prime minister to undo this injustice so the promise was made to allocate money for the irrigation and road development schemes of the province,” he said.

He said the vision of the PPP leadership stood for working with its allies that were part of the coalition government but if any issue emerged related to governance, it would be raised in a disciplined manner.

Memon said Sindh contributed more than any other province in terms of gas production and revenue generation for national needs. He said the Thar coal reserves present in the province were also consumed for producing electricity for the entire Pakistan.