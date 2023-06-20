Pakistan team issued Indian visas for SAFF Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan football team after a few tough days eventually got India visas for featuring in the SAFF Cup which will begin from Wednesday (tomorrow).

"Yes the team got visas. Our management just received passports from the Indian High Commission in Mauritius" a senior official of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee told The News on Monday.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran told The News that "they got visas."

Shaji played a key role in ensuring Pakistan got India visas. He had pledged that Pakistan would be facilitated at all costs.

The entire 32-member contingent received visas. "Yes the whole team got visas," a Pakistan team source in Mauritius confirmed.

Pakistan are scheduled to face India in their opener on June 21.

Now the tricky issue is when Pakistan will be able to reach India.

"Our next step is reservation. You know we missed today's flight and will now seek when we can get the flight. The operation department is handling the issue. Indian football governing body (AIFF) is also making an effort and let's see what happens," the source from Mauritius told this correspondent.

Asked whether there are chances that Pakistan and India match will be rescheduled the source said it all depends on the organisers.

However, the source said that it would not be possible for the boys to play the match after a tiresome journey on the day they land in India.

Kuwait and Nepal are the other teams in Pakistan's group.

Pakistan team is currently in Mauritius as they folded their four-nation event in Mauritius at the rock bottom without getting any point.

Pakistan lost their opening game against Mauritius 3-0 before losing to Kenya 1-0 in their second show. The Green-shirts were beaten 3-1 by Djibouti in their third show on June 17.

It was a sort of training tour for Pakistan to prepare for the SAFF Cup which Pakistan have never won.

As many as nine foreign-based players are part of Pakistan squad.

This is the first tour of Pakistan to India since they levelled a two-match bilateral series against them 1-1 in 2013.