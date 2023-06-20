NA body to discuss report on hockey affairs today

ISLAMABAD: The report submitted by four-member committee of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will be discussed during the meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) that is scheduled for today (Tuesday).

‘The News’ has already revealed details of the report forwarded for the prime minister’s approval.

The committee proposed free and fresh PHF elections under the interim setup which should also be given powers to streamline the affairs while staying at the helm of affairs for six months.

The NA committee headed by Nawab Sher Waseer has also invited the committee members including Shahnaz Sheikh, Akhtar Rasool and Islahuddin Siddiqui to discuss the prevailing hockey crisis in the country.

One of the committee members, when contacted, confirmed his presence. “Hockey has been in doldrums and it is a matter of serious concern for the hockey fraternity.

With the Asian Games approaching fast, there is a dire need to make changes in the PHF setup. Under the current regime we have already missed two Olympics and cannot afford missing the third in a row,” he said.

Other matters on the agenda include the discussion on the long-awaited questions submitted by the concerned Dr Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto questions.

The briefing on the Special Audit Report regarding the Pakistan Sports Board as recommended by the committee, is also expected. Detailed briefing on working, functions, funding received and its utilization in respect of all the federal sports federations will also be reviewed.

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) members are also invited to discuss national team performance. Pakistan lost all three matches in the four-nation series held in Matrious.

The committee members are expected to grill NC members on such low performance. On other hand, the Basketball national team that is participating in their first international event after a break of seven years achieved three back-to-back wins to make it to the semis of five-nation event in Maldives.

During the last NA Committee meeting, PFF NC was warned against unnecessary delay in the Federation elections as the Standing Committee members were unanimous that everything had been done deliberately and with the purpose to stay long at the helm of affairs.

Haroon Malik, chairman of the PFF NC retracted from his early statement given two months back, and maintained in the meeting that there is no club in the country that comes up to the conditions of the FIFA Connect programme. A few months back, he told IPC Minister Ehsanur Rehman Mazari during his commitment that there were 40 clubs fulfilling the requirements.

“Now you say there are zero clubs. At the time when you gave your commitment to the ministry that the election process will start from May 15, you said that there were 40 clubs fulfilling requirements. So, your statements are changing with every day and every fresh meeting. Are you serious at all about holding elections or having other motives,” Ehsan Mazari said, inquired during the last NA Committee meeting.