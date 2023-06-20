Long-distance running, cycling events planned

KARACHI: Sports in Pakistan, a sports event and promotion agency, has planned a number of events to make the country gain a foothold in long-distance running and professional cycling.

“We aim to expand our reach, increase the number of competitive events, strengthen athlete development programmes, and foster collaborations with national and international sports bodies,” said its Chief Executive Shoaib Nizami while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that the agency owns and manages Bikestan Cycling Academy (BCA), which has won the National Road Cycling Championship for three consecutive years.

“Athletes from BCA have proudly represented Pakistan at prestigious international events such as the UCI Road World Championships and the Asian Road Cycling Championships,” said Shoaib.

Under the authorisation of the Pakistan Cycling Federation, he added, Sports in Pakistan has also organised three editions of the National Road Cycling Championships and the National Track Cycling Championships.

“Runners and triathletes affiliated with our agency have participated successfully in international events such as IronMan 70.3 Dubai, Istanbul Marathon, Dubai Marathon, and the Spartan World Championships,” said Shoaib.

He added that Pakistan possesses immense potential for talented athletes to rise to international prominence but it requires concerted efforts, increased investment, and a comprehensive strategy.

“A comprehensive strategy is required based on several elements, such as investing in infrastructure, establishing sports academies and training centers, access to quality coaching, financial support to sportsmen, fostering partnerships with national and international organisations, promoting sports at the grassroots level, and creating a platform for regular competitions,” said Shoaib.

He mentioned that Sports in Pakistan is already making a difference by organising a wide range of competitive and non-competitive events, scouting and nurturing young athletes, and sponsoring talented individuals.

“We can create a thriving sports culture in Pakistan by nurturing our athletes and providing them with the necessary resources, infrastructure, and support,” said Shoaib.