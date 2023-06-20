 
Tuesday June 20, 2023
Sports

Pakistan-BD semifinal today

By Our Correspondent
June 20, 2023

LAHORE: The second semi-final of the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A will now take place on Tuesday, reserve day, because of rain at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Monday.

Pakistan A, led by Fatima Sana, qualified for the semi-final after bagging four points from three matches, as two group games were washed out due to rain.