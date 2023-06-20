Rumanza Caddy Golf from June 20 in Multan

LAHORE: The highly anticipated Rumanza Caddy Golf Tournament 2023 is set to kick off at the prestigious Rumanza Golf Course in Multan.

Running from June 20 to 22, this golf competition among 105 talented caddies represents a significant opportunity for them to step into the spotlight and potentially launch successful careers as professional golfers.

The participants, selected by golf associations of Balochistan, Sindh, KP, federal area, and Punjab, will engage in a thrilling display of golfing prowess.

One of the distinctive features of the championship is the substantial prize money of Rs2.5 million, with an additional cash reward of Rs1 million for a hole-in-one.

Leading the event as Tournament Director is retired Brig Fayyaz Ahmed Khan Sial, with Salman Abbasi serving as Chief Referee.