Pak athletes shine as Special Olympics World Games begin

LAHORE: Pakistan's special athletes were off to a great start on the first day of the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

In the athletics event at the Olympia Stadium, Pakistan's Samina Bibi and Mohammad Bashar qualified for the finals in the 50m race.

Ammara Brahim qualified for the 200m race final while Abdul Haseeb made it to the 800m race final.

Fiza Abbasi (200m), Man Bibi (400m) and Mirwaiz (1500m) blasted their way into the semi-finals.

Muhammad Luqman and Manahil reached the quarter-finals of the 100m while Umair Kayani qualified for the semi-finals in the shot put event.

In the 4×400 mixed relay, during the ongoing Berlin Special Olympics World Games, Pakistan athletes qualified for the final by getting the third position in their heat in the semi-final.