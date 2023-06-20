New Zealand brings stolen, traded Indigenous remains home

WELLINGTON: Snatched by grave robbers or traded by settlers as macabre curiosities, the remains of New Zealand´s Indigenous people are slowly being brought home after centuries overseas.

After British explorer Captain James Cook arrived in New Zealand in 1769, some European settlers developed a grim fascination with the remains of Indigenous Maori people and Morioris, who are native to the Chatham Islands.

To colonial traders, the biggest trophies to be had were the tattooed heads of Indigenous warriors and leaders.

In the name of crude scientific research, grave robbers also plundered Indigenous human remains from burial sites across the country, mostly during the 19th century, which is still a source of anger and grief for many New Zealanders.

Since 2003, experts from New Zealand´s Te Papa national museum in Wellington have scoured the globe to locate them.

“It´s important for all Indigenous people, whose ancestors were either traded or collected and taken overseas, that the remains come home,” Te Herekiekie Herewini, who manages the museum´s repatriation programme said.