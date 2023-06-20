Thai election commission ratifies vote results

BANGKOK: Thailand´s Election Commission on Monday confirmed the results of last month´s vote, in which the pro-democracy opposition trounced the army-backed parties that have ruled the kingdom for nearly a decade.

The commission officially ratified the results for the 500-seat lower house, which makes the progressive Move Forward Party (MFP) the largest group with 151 seats.

MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat is the front-runner to become prime minister, although he faces an investigation that could see him disqualified.

The election commission is investigating around 200 complaints about the conduct of the May 14 poll.

“We decided to announce the ratification because not all of the complaints can be dealt with within 60 days,” commission secretary general Sawang Boonmee said at a press conference.