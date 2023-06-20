German tabloid Bild to cut jobs, regional editions

BERLIN: Germany´s top-selling tabloid Bild said on Monday it will cut about 200 jobs and close about one-third of its regional editions across the country as part of a shift to digital production.

The posts at the title will be lost across editorial, publishing and marketing, AFP understands.

“Current structural changes are leading to job cuts. We are moving away from products, projects and ways of doing things which will never again be profitable,” management said in an email to staff on Monday. The company launched a major shift to go totally digital this year.

Its owner -- Germany´s biggest publisher Axel Springer, which has a string of titles including news outlet Politico -- had already announced in February it wanted to cut jobs at Bild and another flagship title, daily Die Welt.