Nepal capital bans Indian films

KATHMANDU: The mayor of Nepal´s capital launched a ban on Monday on the screening of hugely popular Indian films after a movie inspired by the ancient Hindu epic Ramayana sparked controversy.
Critics have taken issue with lines of dialogue in the film “Adipurush”, which was released globally in Hindi and four other Indian languages on Friday. The inspiration for the movie, the Ramayana, centres on King Rama´s attempt to save his kidnapped wife Sita.
Sita was believed to have been born in Janakpur, a southern district of Nepal.
Before the film´s release, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah warned it would not be screened if that section remained, and censors cut the offending dialogue for Nepali audiences.
