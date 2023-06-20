Brazil school shooting kills teen

LONDRINA, Brazil: A gunman opened fire on Monday in a school he used to attend in southern Brazil, killing a 16-year-old student and badly wounding another before being arrested, authorities said.

The ex-student arrived at the primary and secondary school in the municipality of Londrina saying he needed a transcript, but took out a gun once inside and began shooting, said authorities in the state of Parana.

Brazilian media reports said the shooter was 21. A 16-year-old girl was killed, and a boy the same age taken to the hospital in serious condition.