Tuesday June 20, 2023
World

Two Hungarians die in small plane crash in Sweden

By AFP
June 20, 2023

STOCKHOLM: Two Hungarian nationals died when their private propeller plane crashed into the sea off Sweden´s coast this weekend, police said on Monday.

The identities of the two people were not disclosed but a police spokesman told AFP they were both in their 40s. Police “have opened an investigation” into the cause of the accident, the spokesman said.