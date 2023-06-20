Two Hungarians die in small plane crash in Sweden

STOCKHOLM: Two Hungarian nationals died when their private propeller plane crashed into the sea off Sweden´s coast this weekend, police said on Monday.
The identities of the two people were not disclosed but a police spokesman told AFP they were both in their 40s. Police “have opened an investigation” into the cause of the accident, the spokesman said.
