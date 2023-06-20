All students

It is crucial for students to have access to affordable and efficient transportation in order to continue their education. In Punjab, the caretaker government has announced that students of schools and colleges can travel for free on the Metro Bus service and the Orange Line Metro Train. This is a commendable decision that will reduce financial strain on students.

However, it is hoped that university students are not excluded from this offer. The Punjab government must keep in mind the importance of empowering university students by promoting accessibility, reducing financial burden and enabling students from all fields of study to pursue their educational goals.

Muhammad Azwar

Rajanpur