All students

It is crucial for students to have access to affordable and efficient transportation in order to continue their education. In Punjab, the caretaker government has announced that students of schools and colleges can travel for free on the Metro Bus service and the Orange Line Metro Train. This is a commendable decision that will reduce financial strain on students.
However, it is hoped that university students are not excluded from this offer. The Punjab government must keep in mind the importance of empowering university students by promoting accessibility, reducing financial burden and enabling students from all fields of study to pursue their educational goals.
Muhammad Azwar
Rajanpur
Following the crumbling of the PTI, if any political expert still believes or is wondering if the PTI chief has a...
After widening of Karakoram Highway and Shahrah-e-Baltistan the number of accidents are increasing. There is no...
Our behaviour is heavily influenced by our environment. If one is exposed to toxic behaviour from a young age, they...
Living with soaring inflation is the new normal and what a horrible ‘normal’ it is. People are forced to comprise...
Regular exercise is necessary to staying healthy which is why it is advisable for people to engage in sports and...
The rising costs of medical care are a significant burden for the people, hindering their access to healthcare and...