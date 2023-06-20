 
close
Tuesday June 20, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Child counselling

June 20, 2023

Our behaviour is heavily influenced by our environment. If one is exposed to toxic behaviour from a young age, they will likely exhibit the same as they grow older. Sadly, children in these circumstances rarely, if ever, receive any counselling or support in our society.

We need to do more to ensure such children get the help they need in schools and from the healthcare system.

Areeba Altaf Kanasro

Larkana