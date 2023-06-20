Horror show

Living with soaring inflation is the new normal and what a horrible ‘normal’ it is. People are forced to comprise the health and education of their children, brain-drain is on the rise, suicides are increasing and desperate young people are using any means they can to leave the country and try their luck abroad. Human-traffickers and smugglers are taking full advantage of this worsening situation.
The Greece boat incident should serve as an eye-opener for the authorities. Instead of indulging in petty rivalries, the leadership of our political parties must join hands to crush this ever-growing inflation. Sadly, according to economic experts, inflation might even rise after the recent budget. The government needs to take some concrete measures to keep the cost of living as low as possible. Similarly, the people should try to curtail their expenditure as best they can until the unstoppable upward march of prices plateaus.
Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha
Mianwali
