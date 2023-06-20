Medical costs

The rising costs of medical care are a significant burden for the people, hindering their access to healthcare and negatively impacting their wellbeing. Many people are left with no choice but to forgo necessary medical treatment or accumulate substantial debts in order to receive the care they require. This not only affects their physical health but also adds further financial strain to families already grappling with socioeconomic challenges. A primary cause of expensive healthcare is the lack of regulation and transparency within the healthcare sector. It is imperative for the government to enforce stricter oversight and implement effective measures to control healthcare costs.

This can be achieved by conducting a comprehensive review of pricing structures, introducing price ceilings for essential medical procedures and medications and increasing scrutiny of hospitals’ billing practices. Collaboration between the government and insurance providers is crucial to develop more inclusive and accessible insurance schemes that cater to the needs of all segments of society. This may involve offering subsidies or tax incentives to make insurance premiums more affordable, especially for low-income individuals and families.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana