The Sindh government had advertised teaching jobs through Sukkur IBA in 18 sub-districts (talukas) in December. My sub-district, Tangwani, Kashmore, was included in this list and I applied for the posts and passed the recruitment test. It has been two months since the merit list has been uploaded but the District Education Officer (DEO) for Kashmore has yet to start the recruitment process.
Meanwhile, the recruitment process in other sub-districts has already started. I request the Sindh government to get to the bottom of the delays in Tangwani and direct the DEO to commence the recruitment process in this area immediately.
Iltaf Ahmed Bhayo
Kashmore
