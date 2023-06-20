Trafficking net

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a day of mourning for the Pakistanis who have tragically drowned off the coast of Greece after an overcrowded boat carrying up to 800 migrants capsized. The PM has also initiated an inquiry into the human trafficking that led to so many Pakistanis, along with citizens of several other countries, trying to cross into Europe using such illegal and dangerous methods. Doubts have also emerged over Greek authorities’ version of events, with data emerging that the boat in question was stationary for seven hours before it sank, a time frame within which the Greek authorities have claimed that the boat was moving towards Italy and did not need to be rescued. Survivors have also alleged that the inaction of the Greek authorities helped cause the incident and that they refused to help despite the presence of several ships at the location. As of writing, only a dozen out of the hundreds of Pakistanis thought to have been onboard the ill-fated ship have been rescued, while at least 78 of the boat’s passengers are confirmed dead, as per the latest reports. Ten arrests have already been made in the Khuiratta area of Azad Kashmir, where many of the Pakistanis on the boat have been reported have belonged to and further reports indicate that the trafficking network linked to the tragedy is transnational, spanning Libya, Pakistan and Greece, with the prime suspect based in Libya.

This is not the first incident of human smuggling to have led to the deaths of multiple citizens. A human smuggler, part of a network sending people to Europe, was arrested in Quetta in 2017 after being linked to the deaths of 20 people near the Iranian border. While Pakistan has stepped up efforts to combat human trafficking in recent years, the fact that so many keep dying while in the hands of such traffickers points to gaps in the law-enforcement effort, something the new inquiry is aiming to address. The transnational nature of these networks underscores the need for efforts in Pakistan to be coordinated with law-enforcement agencies in other countries along the smuggling routes and in Europe, the ultimate destination for many of those being smuggled. However, smugglers tend to operate out of countries that are active conflict zones or are recently recovering from a conflict, as appears to be the case in this incident, constraining both local and international law-enforcement efforts.

A permanent solution will remain elusive until the world addresses the socio-economic needs of millions of people in countries like Pakistan. Furthermore, regardless of whether the allegations the survivors have made against the Greek authorities are true or not, it is clear that too many migrants are drowning off the coast of Europe and the authorities there need to do more to ensure that timely rescue efforts are made. There is no excuse – legal, moral or other – to allow vulnerable and exploited people to just drown at sea. It is important to remember that the aspirations of these migrants are the same as those able to afford to go abroad legally, something they have been denied through no fault of their own.