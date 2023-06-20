TPL Insurance completes 18 years

KARACHI: TPL Insurance has completed 18 years working as a Pakistan-based general insurance company, a statement said on Monday.

Continuously striving towards progress, TPL Insurance introduced Platinum Drive, a telematics-based auto insurance programme that redefines personalised coverage. Additionally, the company has launched a Build Your Own Insurance pilot in selected districts of the Punjab.

As a general insurance company, TPL extends its services to commercial lines, including property insurance, terrorism coverage, fire and allied insurance.

TPL also introduced initiatives like Pakistan's first Buy Now Pay Later Insurance and Digital Bus Travel Insurance.

“Recognising evolving customer expectations, they have tailored their offerings to specific lifestyles and needs,” it said. The lifestyle insurance apps provide personalised travel, health, and finance coverage that aim to reform the insurance experience.