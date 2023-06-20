FIO provides Rs2.5bn relief in 2022

KARACHI: The Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) resolved 4,634 out of 4,740 complaints received, granting a total monetary relief of Rs2.572 billion in 2022, according to a latest annual report.

Among the complaints received against insurance companies regarding public claims, M/s Jubilee Life Insurance Co. Ltd. topped with 3,089 complaints, followed by Adamjee Life Insurance with 327, Pak-Qatar Family Takaful with 122, and IGI Life Insurance with 121 public complaints.

Bancassurance had the highest number of complaints by sector, with 2,729, followed by term plans with 1,710, death with 94, maturity claims with 22, group insurance with 13, and health with 11 complaints. Fire and crop insurance claims had the lowest number of complaints, with only three and four, respectively, throughout the year.

Karachi had the highest number of registered complaints with the FIO, totaling 1,144, followed by Lahore with 1,054, Multan with 1,032, Islamabad with 819, and Peshawar with 515 complaints.

In response to recent floods damaging crops and livestock, the FIO, under the direction of President Arif Alvi, addressed the issues faced by farmers in filing insurance claims. The FIO coordinated with banks, insurance companies, and relevant ministries to gather data on affected farmers and arable land.

To better assist farmers in interior Sindh, a new regional office was established in Sukkur. Despite a special awareness campaign for farmers, only four crop insurance complaints were received in 2022, which the FIO resolved.

Dr Khawar Jameel, head of FIO, assumed office in 2019. During his tenure, FIO provided Rs400 million in monetary relief to policyholders in the closing year of 2019, followed by Rs2 billion in 2020.