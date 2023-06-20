Gold drops 1,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,000 per tola on Monday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs220,700 per tola.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs858 to Rs189,214.

Gold rates decreased by $7 to $1,951 per ounce in the international market.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,271.94.