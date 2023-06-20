Stocks fall as IMF loan hopes fade

Stocks fell by more than one percent on Monday as uncertainty grew over the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme on reports that Pakistan was not mentioned in the Fund's board meetings schedule till June 29, traders said.

The government and the lender of last resort are yet to reach a staff level agreement for the 9th review of the current loan programme ending on June 30.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed lower by 680.08 points or 1.65 percent to 40,621.22 points against 41,301.30 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 41,484.33 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 40,610.28 points.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said, “Stocks fell across the board amid reports of IMF meeting schedule issued for June 29th without Pakistan bailout tranche on agenda.”

He added that investor concerns for political and economic uncertainty amid stalled IMF bailout programme had played a catalyst role in the bearish close. KSE-30 index also decreased by 280.61 points or 1.93 percent to 14,260.59 points compared with 14,541.19 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 23 million shares to 179.780 million shares from 156.023 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs5.624 billion from Rs3.746 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.267 trillion from Rs6.326 trillion. Out of 320 companies active in the session, 54 closed in green, 244 in red, and 22 remained unchanged. Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said it was a bloodbath at equities as the KSE100 index bleed 680 points. “During the trading hours, the benchmark index could not hold the psychological level of 41k due to selling headwinds, after the gap of almost 8 weeks,” he said.

The aforesaid selling spree was likely attributed to The IMF Executive Board Calendar where the agenda did not reflect any meeting regarding Pakistan up to Jun 30 (the expiry date of the current programme). “Institutional selling triggered post this development, dented investors’ sentiments broadly,” he added.

SYS, HUBC, ENGRO, OGDC and PPL contributed negatively by losing 257 points. However, COLG, PAKT, SHEL, NATF and SNGP contributed 82 points, positively.

The highest increase was recorded in Colgate Palm XDXB shares, which rose by Rs76.72 to Rs1,287.05 per share, followed by Mehmood Tex., which increased by Rs74.33 to Rs1,065.33 per share. A significant decline was noted in Bhanero Tex., which fell by Rs80 to Rs995 per share, followed by Bata (Pak), which decreased by Rs64 to Rs1,736 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the week began with a negative session at the PSX. “Following the news of the Chinese loan rollover, the benchmark KSE-100 index opened in the green,” it reported. “Later in the day, however, the bears made a comeback and pulled the index down, shedding a net 650.84 points at the close due to rumours in the market about the stalled IMF programme.”

Investor involvement was sluggish, with third-tier equities dominating, according to the brokerage.

Sectors contributing to the performance included E&P’s (-140.4 points), technology and communication (-100.7 points), commercial banks (-98.2 points), fertiliser (-84.6 points) and power generation and distribution (-64.6 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 27.671 million shares which closed lower by 2 paisas to Rs1.12 per share. It was followed by K-Electric Ltd. with 11.375 million shares, which closed lower by 6 paisas to Rs1.58 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Cnergyico PK, TPL Properties XD, Pak Int. Bulk, Bank Al-Falah, Sui North Gas, Shell Pakistan, Habib Bank and Pak Refinery.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 81.772 million shares from 60.020 million shares.