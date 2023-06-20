Government’s costly US roadshows fail to attract foreign investors

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division is yet to attract foreign investors for oil and gas exploration blocks in Pakistan despite spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on roadshows in the United States, an official said on Monday.

A high-ranking official from the Petroleum Division confirmed the lack of bids, and said, “On Tuesday, the government is opening bids, but as of 2:00 pm Monday, no bid or documents have been received from any western or US companies.”

When questioned about the reasons for this situation, the official mentioned that the current circumstances were not favourable for the country to offer these blocks, attributing it to “prevailing political and financial uncertainties” that have deterred potential investors.

It should be noted that a few months ago, a delegation led by Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik and Director General Petroleum Concessions (DGPC) visited the US to invite foreign companies to invest in these blocks. However, their efforts did not yield any positive results in attracting investors or technology to the sector from the country.

On Tuesday (today), the Ministry of Petroleum is set to open bids for the exploration of 18 blocks located in various parts of Pakistan. However, when contacted by phone, the DGPC said that “so far, no foreign company has submitted the required documents”.

Interestingly, in another statement, he attempted to contradict this by stating that “these 18 blocks are meant for local companies”. However, the advertisement for the bidding process did not specify that only local companies were invited to participate.

In response to inquiries regarding the outcome of the roadshow in the US, DGPC Kashif Ali said, “All 18 blocks being offered are onshore. We will advertise offshore blocks next month in July.”

It is noteworthy that Minister Musadik Malik had previously indicated during a discussion with a selected group of journalists last month that some of these blocks were offshore, hinting at the bidding for offshore blocks that had already been advertised after more than a decade.

However, now, the DGPC clarified to the correspondent that none of the eighteen blocks being offered are offshore.

Another senior official from the Petroleum Division revealed that historically, only Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), and Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL)have participated and won bids, and these companies are already occupied with their existing work. They would be unable to meet their yearly work contracts.

It should be noted that according to the advertisement, any company interested in participating in the bidding process can obtain the necessary documents from the DGPC by submitting a written request and paying a non-refundable fee of $100 (or its equivalent in PKR) through a bank draft.

On queries about the number of interested foreign companies especially in the US, expected participants, and whether only PPL, OGDC, and POL will be awarded the blocks as usual, Ali said, “We will let u know after the opening of bids.”

Ali serves as the chairman of the bidding committee, which includes other members such as the Deputy Secretary (Development) of the Petroleum Division, the Director (Exploration) of DGPC, relevant provincial directors, and the Deputy Director (Policy) secretary of the committee.

Interestingly, due to the lack of interest from investors, the bidding date has been extended by 35 days to June 20, 2023. Initially, the bidding date was set for May 15, 2023. According to sources, it has been reported that a foreign company, which successfully won a bid, has not yet been granted an exploration license. The delay in the license issuance is said to be due to capacity issues within the DGPC.

The perceived slower pace of work and concerns regarding potential conflicts of interest within the DGPC have led to the departure of several foreign companies from the country.