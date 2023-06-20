Rupee inches down in interbank market

KARACHI: The rupee edged lower against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday amid an uptick in dollar demand for imports and other payments,” dealers said.

The local unit ended at 287.26 per dollar, 0.02 percent weaker than Friday’s close of 287.19.

“The dollars were in demand in the market. Defense-related import payments are typically very high at the end of June. Swap premiums have also corrected, suggesting that interbank foreign exchange liquidity levels are falling,” said a currency dealer. The currency strengthened by 3 rupees in the open market. The rupee was trading at 294 per dollar, compared with 297 in the previous session, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan reported.

“Because there was less demand for dollars, the rupee appreciated in the kerb market,” said Zafar Paracha, the secretary general of the ECAP.

“There is no longer a demand for cash from Haj pilgrims as practically all flights have left for Saudi Arabia. Additionally, as Pakistanis living abroad send more money home to purchase sacrificed animals for Eidul Azha, the supply of hard currency is increasing,” Paracha added.

Over the weekend, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said China would roll over $300 million in three to four days. A day prior to Dar's remark, the government had declared that $2.3 billion in Chinese loans would be rolled over before the current fiscal year's end on June 30.